PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Airport Authority will provide free lunches to federal workers once a week during the government shutdown.

The Authority says the free lunches are a gesture of appreciation to the 200-plus federal employees who continue to work at Pittsburgh International Airport and the Allegheny County Airport without pay.

Friday will be the first day the free lunches are offered, and the Airport Authority will continue to provide free lunches every Friday until the government is reopen.

The lunches will include a sandwich, chips, a cookie and a drink. They will be offered on all shifts for workers like TSA agents and FAA air traffic controllers.

Airport staff will distribute lunches at a table set up on the landside ticketing level at 10 a.m. Lunches will also be delivered to air traffic controllers and other tower workers.

The Airport Authority is working with Bruegger’s Bagels to provide the lunches.