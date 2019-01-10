Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers president Art Rooney II told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Thursday that while the team isn’t going to release Antonio Brown, it would be “hard to envision” the wide receiver at training camp with the team in July.

The Post-Gazette reports the team president says “all other options are on the table.”

According to Post-Gazette writer Gerry Dulac, Rooney did not say the Steelers would trade Brown but “left no doubt that is a strong possibility.”

There has been speculation about Brown’s future with the team after reports that he sat out of the Dec. 30 game against the Bengals because he got into a disagreement with a teammate and skipped practices.

Brown has reportedly requested to be traded. He will also sit out of the Pro Bowl. The Steelers said he would be replaced by JuJu Smith-Schuster due to an injury.

