PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The FDA says a recall has been issued for Bauer’s Candies Modjeskas because they could be contaminated with Hepatitis A.

Bauer’s says its individually-wrapped marshmallow candies dipped in chocolate or caramel came in contact with a facility worker who tested positive for the disease.

They say all candy purchased after Nov. 14 should be thrown away and not eaten.

Bauer’s issued a statement on their website, saying in part:

“Upon notification of his illness, Bauer’s voluntarily closed the facility, discarded all candy in house, sanitized per protocol, and began working with Federal and State agencies. An investigation by our local health department and the FDA found that the risk of contamination to the candy made during this time is extremely low. These agencies have cleared us to continue operation. No candy products manufactured after November 25 are affected in any way.”

The FDA says, so far, it is not aware of any cases of Hepatitis A related to the candies. However, hepatitis A can have a long incubation period

The candies were sold in stores online at BauersCandy.com and on QVC.

For more information on the recall, visit the FDA’s website here.

