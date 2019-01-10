Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers guard David DeCastro will not partake in the Pro Bowl this season.

According to reports, the four-time Pro Bowl selection is missing the game because of an injury.

“David DeCastro out of the Pro Bowl, Joel Bitonio in.”

"David DeCastro out of the Pro Bowl, Joel Bitonio in."

Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio was added to the AFC roster Thursday morning to replace DeCastro. This will be Bitonio’s first Pro Bowl appearance.

Other than making the Pro Bowl every year over the last four seasons, DeCastro was also a two-time first team All-Pro player in 2015 and 2017. He was also a second team All-Pro selection in 2016.

“David DeCastro played 958 snaps this season. He didn’t allow a single sack.”

David DeCastro played 958 snaps this season. He didn't allow a single sack.

DeCastro is the second Steeler to skip the game. Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster replaced Antonio Brown on the AFC roster last week.

The NFL Pro Bowl kicks off in Orlando at 3:00 p.m. on January 27th.