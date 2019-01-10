Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The teenage victim wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in Homewood has died from his injuries.

According to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office, 16-year-old Jonathan Freeman of Stanton Heights died around 10 p.m. Wednesday at the hospital.

Police say Freeman was found shot inside of a home on Susquehanna Street around 8 p.m.

Officers were called to the scene from a ShotSpotter notification.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but later was pronounced dead.

Police have not released if any suspects have been taken into custody.

