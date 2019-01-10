  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The teenage victim wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in Homewood has died from his injuries.

According to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office, 16-year-old Jonathan Freeman of Stanton Heights died around 10 p.m. Wednesday at the hospital.

Police say Freeman was found shot inside of a home on Susquehanna Street around 8 p.m.

homewood shooting 16 Year Old Boy Dead After Shooting In Homewood

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Officers were called to the scene from a ShotSpotter notification.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but later was pronounced dead.

Police have not released if any suspects have been taken into custody.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

