MORGANTOWN (KDKA) — West Virginia University introduced Neal Brown as the school’s 35th head football coach Thursday morning.

“They don’t let you sign the contract until you dislike Pitt — #WVU’s new head coach Neal Brown.”

The school made the decision to hire Brown after the departure of Dana Holgorsen to the University of Houston last week.

“From Sweet Home Alabama to Almost Heaven West Virginia! 🏡 #HailWV”

The 38-year-old Brown has coached Troy since 2015 and is 35-16 at the Sun Belt school. His teams have produced impressive performances against Power Five competition, winning at Nebraska this season and at LSU in 2017. The Trojans also lost 30-24 at Clemson in 2016, the season the Tigers won the national title. Brown is also one of six FBS coaches to win 10 or more games in each of the last three years.

The new head coach announced that former Troy defensive coordinator Vic Koenning will be joining the WVU staff with Brown. Koenning will take the place of defensive coordinator and associate head coach Tony Gibson.