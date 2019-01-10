Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — State Police in New Castle are trying to find two people who tried to break into a restaurant.

The incident happened Tuesday around 11:30 p.m.

Police say the woman tried to kick-in the glass door at The Corner in Harlansburg on Perry Highway in Lawrence County.

The man then fired three shots from a small black gun into the door lock.

When they couldn’t get in, police say they left in a Toyota 4Runner.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call police at 724-598-2211.