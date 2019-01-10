  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Meghan Schiller
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Local TV, Meghan Schiller, North Side, Shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after an early Thursday morning shooting on Pittsburgh’s North Side.

Just before 4:30 a.m., first responders rushed one person to a local hospital.

Police tell KDKA that a man was found shot multiple times. He is listed in critical condition.

ShotSpotter alerted police to the shooting on Carrington Street.

north side carrington street shooting 1 Overnight North Side Shooting Sends 1 Person To Hospital

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

Detectives laid evidence markers down on the ground and grass near the intersection with Federal Street.

A glass doorway was shattered and the sign above the door read “Federal North Apartments.” KDKA watched as people swept up the shattered glass and boarded up the doorway.

north side carrington street shooting 2 Overnight North Side Shooting Sends 1 Person To Hospital

(Photo Credit: Meghan Schiller/KDKA)

No word yet if the victim was staying at the building or lived there.

No arrests have been made.

If anyone has any information, please give police a call at 412-323-7800.

Meghan Schiller

