PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Don’t expect a warm-up anytime soon.

Highs today won’t hit the 30 degree mark with highs over the next week not hitting the 40s. Next week may be even colder if long-range model data is to be believed.

At this point, KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley is turning his attention to this weekend’s potential snow and what we can all expect.

Here’s a look at your forecast:

Rest of the day: Chilly and windy conditions expected to last throughout the day with wind speeds finally calming down late today into the overnight hours. Today will be cloudy with maybe a slight break in clouds here or there after 4 p.m. Pittsburgh is expected to see a high of 27 degrees.

Overnight: Snow comes to an end and skies begin to clear. Overnight lows in the teens.

Friday: Dry. High temperatures near 31 degrees.

Saturday to Sunday: Highs in the mid-30s with accumulating snow expected. Model data has this system falling apart before it is set to arrive, but Smiley thinks that data is wrong this time. He says almost everyone along and south of I-80 sees 2 inches of snow falling. Locally, higher amounts will be possible. At this time, the map is fairly big when it comes to the spread of two to five inches, but that is partially due to uncertainty.