Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Victims of revenge porn in Indiana may soon have the law on their side.

A bill was introduced Wednesday into the state Senate that would allow victims to sue.

The max amount of any lawsuit would be capped at $10,000.

Lawmakers there say that revenge porn is a problem across the state and the entire country.

“Some people just can’t control themselves and feel the desire to be vindictive and begin to circulate those images in an attempt to harm the other person, either financially or via their reputation,” said Indiana State Sen. Mike Bohacek.

Many states do not have any laws that would enable revenge porn victims to sue.

But Pennsylvania does. For more information, visit this link.