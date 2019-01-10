Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (AP) – Yannis Mendy had 13 points and nine rebounds and Robert Morris scored the game’s final six points to defeat St. Francis (Brooklyn) 52-49 on Thursday night.

Keon Williams gave St. Francis a 49-46 lead when he made a layup with 1:56 remaining but the Terriers would not score again. In the meantime for Robert Morris, Charles Bain hit two free throws, Jon Williams scored his only points of the game – a layup for a 50-49 lead at 1:05 to go – and Bain finished it off with two more free throws with 4 seconds remaining.

Robert Morris (8-8, 3-0 Northeast Conference) shot just 31 percent and made 2 of 14 3-pointers. The Colonials helped themselves by making 12 of 15 free throws and limiting their turnovers (9).

Jalen Jordan scored 16 points for St. Francis (9-7, 1-2) and Glenn Sanabria added 15 points. The Terriers shot 39 percent from the field.

