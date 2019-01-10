Filed Under:Pittsburgh Film Office

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s a wrap! And the encore is a sale.

The Pittsburgh Film Office is selling items used in the recent local filming of the CBS All Access series “One Dollar” and the ABC comedy series “Downward Dog”.

The items include appliances, furniture, costumes and other props.

The sale begins Friday and will run through the weekend. It will continue the following weekend.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s