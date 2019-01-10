PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s a wrap! And the encore is a sale.

The Pittsburgh Film Office is selling items used in the recent local filming of the CBS All Access series “One Dollar” and the ABC comedy series “Downward Dog”.

The items include appliances, furniture, costumes and other props.

SALE!! It’s a wrap for “One Dollar” and “Downward Dog,” but you can keep a piece of the action! Production set items are for sale – props, costumes, furniture, antiques and more! @OneDollar @DownwardDog #pghfilm #pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/nbrzNQfw3p — PGH Film Office (@PghFilmOffice) January 9, 2019

The sale begins Friday and will run through the weekend. It will continue the following weekend.