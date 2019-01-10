Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SOMERSET, Pa. (KDKA) — State police are releasing additional details at a news conference today after making an arrest in a 20-year-old cold case in Somerset County using DNA and fingerprints.

Timothy Nelson is accused of kidnapping a 10-year-old girl in the Village of Cairnbrook in September of 1999.

Police say he drove her to a remote area in West Virginia and assaulted her.

The girl was later found abandoned along a dirt road on the Pennsylvania-Maryland border.

Police didn’t have any leads in the case until 2004 when DNA evidence linked the Somerset kidnapping to two unsolved kidnappings in Hagerstown, Maryland.

Then, late last year, police say they identified Nelson through fingerprints.

Troopers arrested Nelson in Cumberland, Maryland, on Tuesday.

