SAXONBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — The South Butler County School District says it will resume modified lockdown status on Friday to “help alleviate concerns” following a shooting threat earlier this week.

Jason Bowen, an 18-year-old senior at Knoch High School, was arrested Monday after posting a video of himself firing an AK-style rifle with the caption “Training for Prom Walk” to Snapchat.

As a result, the district was operating on a “modified lockdown,” which meant no visitors were allowed onto school grounds. School officials say they heightened the visibility of school police officers for the rest of the week, but the lockdown was lifted Tuesday.

In a letter sent to parents Thursday, school officials said “rumors are still circulating.” Although no rumors have been substantiated, the district has decided to place schools back on modified lockdown Friday.

“While our first priority is the health and safety of all school stakeholders, it is also our duty to educate the students enrolled here. That cannot happen when students are anxious about rumored threats or, worse yet, are not attending school out of fear,” the letter reads.

They say they are placing schools on modified lockdown “in an effort to help alleviate concerns and to further protect our whole school community.”

No visitors will be admitted to any school buildings Friday and students will remain indoors during the entire school day.

