PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have extended goaltender Casey DeSmith for three more seasons.
The team made the announcement on Friday afternoon.
“The Penguins have signed goaltender Casey DeSmith to a three-year contract extension. The deal begins with the 2019.20 season and carries an average annual value of $1.25 million.”
DeSmith, 27, has been with the Penguins organization over the last four years.
In 26 games this season, the netminder has a 12-7-4 record with a .924 save percentage, a 2.47 goals against average and two shutouts.