  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Catholic Church, David Poulson, Erie, Erie Diocese, Grand Jury Report, Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese, Sexual Assault

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A Roman Catholic priest who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing two boys and making one of them say confession after the assaults is set to be sentenced in Pennsylvania court.

David Lee Poulson is one of two priests charged as a result of a damning Pennsylvania grand jury report that named almost 300 predator priests accused of abusing more than 1,000 victims in six of the state’s dioceses.

david poulson1 Former Priest In Erie Diocese Facing Sentencing For Sexual Abuse

(Photo Credit: CBS)

RELATED STORIES:

Court records show 65-year-old Poulson is scheduled to be sentenced at 1 p.m. Friday after pleading guilty in October to corruption of minors and child endangerment.

Prosecutors say Poulson abused an altar boy in church rectories more than 20 times and had him confess afterward.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s