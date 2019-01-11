Comments
DETROIT (AP) – Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 1.6 million vehicles worldwide to replace Takata front passenger air bag inflators that can be dangerous.
Takata inflators can explode with too much force, hurling shrapnel into drivers and passengers. At least 23 people have died from the problem worldwide.
The recall covers the following Fiat Chrysler models and years:
- 2010-2016 Jeep Wrangler
- 2010 Ram 3500 & 4500/5500 Chassis Cab
- 2010-2011 Dodge Dakota
- 2010-2014 Dodge Challenger
- 2011-2015 Dodge Charger
- 2010-2015 Chrysler 300
It’s part of the largest series of automotive recalls in U.S. history.
About 10 million inflators are being recalled this year. Already Ford, Honda and Toyota have issued recalls in the latest round.
