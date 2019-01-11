DETROIT (AP) – Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 1.6 million vehicles worldwide to replace Takata front passenger air bag inflators that can be dangerous.

Takata inflators can explode with too much force, hurling shrapnel into drivers and passengers. At least 23 people have died from the problem worldwide.

The recall covers the following Fiat Chrysler models and years:

2010-2016 Jeep Wrangler

2010 Ram 3500 & 4500/5500 Chassis Cab

2010-2011 Dodge Dakota

2010-2014 Dodge Challenger

2011-2015 Dodge Charger

2010-2015 Chrysler 300

It’s part of the largest series of automotive recalls in U.S. history.

About 10 million inflators are being recalled this year. Already Ford, Honda and Toyota have issued recalls in the latest round.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)