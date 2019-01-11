Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a 26-year-old man was found shot to death in a car in Hazelwood overnight.

Neighbors along Glenwood Avenue called police after finding the victim in a Dodge SUV around midnight.

The man was dead from a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office identifies the victim as 26-year-old Josiah Battle-Davis of Pittsburgh.

Residents say that vehicle had been there, running, since Thursday afternoon.

“The investigation is ongoing, but it appears he’d been here since at least 3 or 4 o’clock this afternoon,” said Pittsburgh Police Cmdr. Mike Pilyih.

The driver’s side window was shattered by a bullet.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.