  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
By Meghan Schiller
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Fatal Shooting, Hazelwood, Local TV, Meghan Schiller, Pittsburgh Police

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a 26-year-old man was found shot to death in a car in Hazelwood overnight.

Neighbors along Glenwood Avenue called police after finding the victim in a Dodge SUV around midnight.

The man was dead from a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat.

hazelwood glenwood ave shooting Police: Man Found Fatally Shot Inside Running Vehicle In Hazelwood

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office identifies the victim as 26-year-old Josiah Battle-Davis of Pittsburgh.

Residents say that vehicle had been there, running, since Thursday afternoon.

“The investigation is ongoing, but it appears he’d been here since at least 3 or 4 o’clock this afternoon,” said Pittsburgh Police Cmdr. Mike Pilyih.

The driver’s side window was shattered by a bullet.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Meghan Schiller

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s