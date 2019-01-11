Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HOMEWOOD (KDKA) — A woman was injured in an apparent drive-by shooting Friday evening in Homewood.

Police were called to Hamilton Avenue between Albion Street and North Dunfermline Street just before 6 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a vehicle that had been struck by multiple gunshots.

A 66-year-old woman was inside the vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. She was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

A 43-year-old woman and an 11-year-old girl were also inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting. They were not injured.

Police say according to the initial report, the victims were inside the vehicle when a car drove past and began firing at them.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call police at (412) 323-7800.

