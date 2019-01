Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Kraft Hockeyville USA contest is accepting applications to renovate your rink.

The winner will receive $150,000 in rink upgrades and will host a pre-season NHL game.

A few local rinks have won in the past. The Rostraver Ice Garden won in 2017 and the Cambria County War Memorial Arena in Johnstown won in 2015.

You can apply online here: krafthockeyville.com

Nominations close on March 2.