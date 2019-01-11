  • KDKA TVOn Air

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) – Police say a Pennsylvania woman ran into a county prison to hide drugs in a bathroom after she crashed her van into a truck in front of the facility.

Prison Major William Aberts tells LNP that at around 11 a.m. Friday, there was a crash in front of the Lancaster County Prison and “the next thing we know we have a female running across the parking lot into here saying ‘there was just an accident. I have to go to the bathroom.'”

A suspicious Aberts directed a corrections officer to do a sweep of bathroom, where they found “a rather large amount of suspected synthetic marijuana.”

City police Lt. Bill Hickey says the woman will be charged with various traffic violations including driving without a license and lacking vehicle registration, as well as misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

One person was injured in the crash.

