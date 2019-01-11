  • KDKA TVOn Air

MT. LEBANON (KDKA) — A man was arrested Friday after allegedly cutting another man’s throat with a box cutter at a Mt. Lebanon home.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. at a home on Pat Haven Drive near Bower Hill Road.

Officers were sent to the scene for a report of a home invasion.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a male victim suffering from a severe throat laceration. The victim was sent to a local hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition.

The victim told officers a man he knew became aggressive and cut him using a box cutter.

Officers found the suspect, identified as Darius William Johnson, of Pittsburgh, at the intersection of Bower Hill Road and Sylvandell Drive.

Johnson is facing multiple charges, including criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault and robbery.

The investigation is ongoing.

  Tom Baranski says:
    January 11, 2019 at 6:30 PM

    They cant go anywhere

