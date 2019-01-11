Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The winter 2019 edition of Pittsburgh Restaurant Week is about to begin and that means affordable food for diners at 65 local restaurants.

“We have a spiced surf and turf. We have a cashew encrusted pork chop. We have blood orange scallops,” said Tony Fratangelo, a manager at the LeMont restaurant on Mt. Washington.

That’s part of five entrees available at a three-course low-fixed-price menu at the LeMont, one of the restaurants that encourage new people to try them out, says Fratangelo.

“Gives a lot of people an opportunity to experience LeMont that wouldn’t normally be able to come up to a LeMont experience,” he said. “And especially now in January it helps bring customers in to the restaurant.”

During Restaurant Week, the prices at participating establishments range from $20.19 to $35.19, excluding tax and tips.

LeMont is at the upper end.

Still, says Fratangelo, “Our average is about $65 per person, so basically for half of that, you’re having dinner.”

Restaurant Week in Pittsburgh officially begins this Sunday.

But some restaurants like the LeMont are getting a head start.

You can get an inexpensive meal beginning this Friday and Saturday, too.

And don’t forget dessert.

“We have banana creme brulee, pecan pie with bourbon maple ice cream and chocolate covered bacon — a lot to say but it’s really good,” Fratangelo said.

To find a list of all participating restaurants, visit pittsburghrestaurantweek.com/restaurants/winter-2019-restaurants.