PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Up until now we have been lucky with no major snows this season, and while 2-4 inches of snow isn’t really a big deal, it may be just enough for you to break out the snow shovel or blower over the weekend.

At this point, it appears snow will arrive Saturday afternoon with most of the snow falling before 2 a.m. on Sunday morning. During this time, snow totals may hit 2-3 inches.

An additional inch of snow is possible for the rest of the morning on Sunday, but most we’ll likely see far less than that.

Here’s a look at the next few days:

Rest of today: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Highs near 30 degrees. Winds out of the WNW 5-10mph.

Overnight: Dry and chilly. Winds won’t be as strong, so wind chills won’t be as bad. Lows just above 20 degrees with wind chills in the mid-teens.

Saturday: The morning will be dry with clouds arriving. Cloudy for the afternoon with temps in the low 30s. Snow begins after 2 p.m. Heaviest snow from 7 p.m. through 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Snow event: Heaviest snow falls from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday: Snow rates could hit a quarter inch to a half inch during this time. Road travels will be slowed. Calling for most to see between 2-4 inches of snow.

Next Week: Lots of dry time for the early week with sunny conditions Sunday afternoon and Monday.