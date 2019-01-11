Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The roads are clear now, but it will likely be a different story Saturday.

“Two snow brushes for the car and truck,” Green Tree resident Dan Martin said.

While some people, like Dan Martin, may be preparing for this weekend’s winter storm, other people aren’t too worried.

“I’m kind of used to driving in snow, so if I need to go out it won’t be a big deal,” Bridgeville resident Antonio Goracio said.

WEATHER LINKS:

But snow storms are a big deal for some businesses like Ace Hardware in Green Tree. The winter weather helps business.

“[We’ve sold] a couple bags [of salt] here and there, but without snow, it’s been kind of a slow season,” said Zack Poe, Assistant Manager of Ace Hardware in Green Tree. “Mostly de-icer for windshield washer fluid because it has been cold enough in the morning where there’s the frost, not so much on shovels.”

The city of Pittsburgh and PennDOT are also preparing for Mother Nature to make an appearance.

“At 8 o’clock in morning, we’ll start ramping up our efforts. We will go out and pre-treat roadways here in Allegheny County that need it. We do have some residual salt on the road,” Mike Cowan with PennDOT District 11 said.

“We are not looking at pre-treating right now. We do have some material down from the other day. We also asked our crews to put down calcium chloride when they were treating their load,” Mike Gable with the Pittsburgh Department of Public Works said.

Road crews will also have trucks out throughout the entire winter event.

In the midst of all of this, there’s one simple solution for Antonio Goracio.

“I’m pretty much going to stay in the house and probably work around the house or watch some TV,” Goracio said.

Allegheny County also plans on having 17 drivers out Saturday morning and 19 at night. Trucks will be out for 24 hours. Crews will focus on bridges and overpasses and main routes before moving on to secondary routes.