ZELIENOPLE (KDKA) — The parent company of a now-closed Zelienople youth home is facing another lawsuit.

According to the Trib, a 14-year-old Butler County boy and his family filed the suit against Glade Run Lutheran Services earlier this month.

glade run zelienople Report: Second Lawsuit Filed Against Now Closed Glade Run Youth Home

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

It claims Glade Run allowed the boy to be sexually assaulted repeatedly by residents when he was 9-years-old.

According to the lawsuit, the staff ignored the boy’s pleas for help and overnight employees watched television and slept.

Last week, the facility settled a similar lawsuit with another former resident.

That teenager, who was 13 when he was in the youth home, claimed he was assaulted and ridiculed by the staff. He also said his pleas for help were met with “anger and hostility” by the staff.

Glade Run shut down in 2015 after several reports of abuse.

