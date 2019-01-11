Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have hired a Sharon, Pa., native as senior defensive assistant/secondary.

The team announced Teryl Austin’s hiring Friday.

We have hired Teryl Austin as senior defensive assistant/secondary. MORE: https://t.co/PlpiGzW1rW pic.twitter.com/ggUDbfVZAu — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 11, 2019

Austin has been a defensive backs/secondary coach for the Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals and Baltimore Ravens.

Most recently, he spent four years as the Detroit Lions’ defensive coordinator before taking over as the Cincinnati Bengals’ defensive coordinator last year.

Austin is a Sharon, Pa., native and played for the Pitt Panthers from 1983 to 1987. He graduated from the school with a degree in communications.

He was a member of the Montreal Machine in the World League of American Football for one season in 1991 before he started coaching college football.

Austin was a graduate assistant at Penn State and also spent time on the defensive coaching staffs of Wake Forest, Syracuse, Michigan and Florida.