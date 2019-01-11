Filed Under:Local TV, Pittsburgh Steelers, Teryl Austin

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have hired a Sharon, Pa., native as senior defensive assistant/secondary.

The team announced Teryl Austin’s hiring Friday.

Austin has been a defensive backs/secondary coach for the Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals and Baltimore Ravens.

Most recently, he spent four years as the Detroit Lions’ defensive coordinator before taking over as the Cincinnati Bengals’ defensive coordinator last year.

Austin is a Sharon, Pa., native and played for the Pitt Panthers from 1983 to 1987. He graduated from the school with a degree in communications.

He was a member of the Montreal Machine in the World League of American Football for one season in 1991 before he started coaching college football.

Austin was a graduate assistant at Penn State and also spent time on the defensive coaching staffs of Wake Forest, Syracuse, Michigan and Florida.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s