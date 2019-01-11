Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

KARNS CITY (KDKA) — A man who had volunteered to coach softball in the Karns City Area School District is accused of sending nude photos to a teenage girl on the softball team.

It was back in October of last year when this came to the attention of State Police at the Butler barracks.

The 17-year-old girl told police she met 39-year-old Nathan Ridley while on the team.

The alleged victim told investigators the two became good friends, and Ridley would drive her to and from softball games.

Then in June of last year, she spent the night at Ridley’s house in Chicora.

She says she went to the kitchen the next morning wearing a sports bra and pants. The following week, she claims Ridley began sending inappropriate messages via Snapchat and Facebook messenger.

According to the criminal complaint, one of the messages read, “Oh, dang I wish I would of taken a picture of you when you were wearing a bra.”

Police say Ridley also sent the 17-year-old nude pictures of two women making out.

State Police say when they asked Ridley why he sent the messages to the teenager, he simply said, “Just being a pervert.”

The Karns City Area School District released the following statement: “Our volunteers must meet all of the requirements in our volunteer policy before they are permitted to volunteer in our schools. If at any time it is brought to our attention that a volunteer no longer meets the requirements, his or her volunteer privileges will be immediately revoked.”

Ridley is charged with corruption of a minor and disseminating obscene and sexual material to a minor.