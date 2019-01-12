Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SOMERSET TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Three adults and a 1-year-old child suffered minor injuries in a snow-related crash in Washington County on Saturday.

It happened on I-70 in Somerset Township around 5:15 p.m. State police say the roadways were covered with snow from a sudden winter storm at the time.

According to state police, a Lincoln-Continental town car and a tractor trailer were traveling westbound in the left lane of I-70. Both vehicles were going about 60 mph.

The driver of the town car reportedly lost control of the vehicle and struck a concrete barrier, causing the vehicle to spin out into the road. The tractor trailer then struck the car on its passenger side.

Both the car and the tractor trailer went off the road, crashed through a guide rail and went down an embankment into a ditch. The tractor trailer flipped over onto its passenger side in the crash.

The 42-year-old driver of the town car and a 29-year-old man in the front passenger seat had to be extricated from the car.

A 20-year-old passenger in the back seat was able to get out of the car without assistance, along with a 1-year-old child who was in a car seat in the back seat.

All four people who were in the town car were taken to a local hospital with suspected minor injuries.

The tractor trailer driver was able to get out without assistance. He was not injured.

State Police say PennDOT was notified of the crash. The Department of Agriculture was also notified because the tractor trailer was hauling oranges.