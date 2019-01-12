Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BEAVER, Pa. (KDKA) – The seventh annual Beaver County Polar Bear Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Pennsylvania was held at Bridgewater Landings Marina on Saturday.

Local law enforcement members played a big part in this year’s plunge by jumping in the river and ‘freezin for a reason’ in support of Special Olympics Pennsylvania athletes.

Participants of all ages jumped into the Beaver River with a minimum pledge of $50.

Some participants also chose to register for the event as a “Too Chicken to Plunge” participant.

The Beaver County Polar Plunge was presented by the IBEW Local 712 and the Edwin D. Hill Charitable Trust.

Special Olympics Pennsylvania provides year-round training and competition in 21 Olympic-type sports and three emerging sports to nearly 20,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities or closely related developmental disabilities.