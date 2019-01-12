Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) – A benefit concert was held to raise money for the family of the two children who died in a house fire earlier this week.

On Friday night, family and friends filled Wood Heads Bar & Grill on Bute Road in Uniontown, Pa.

“We figured they needed all the money they could get,” event organizer Josh Rockwell said. “Not only were they going to have a funeral for two, they also have to replace their home and all the belongings they had.”

Donations were collected and a raffle was held for the Weasenforth family.

Seven-year-old RyLeigh and 5-year-old Gunner were killed when their home in South Union Township went up in flames on Tuesday.

The funeral for the children is Saturday and there will be a candlelight vigil at 7:45 p.m. at 480 S. Mount Vernon Avenue Extension.

To help the family, a GoFundMe page has been set up.