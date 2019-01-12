Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DELMONT (KDKA) — A Hockey Hall of Famer and former Pittsburgh Penguins player joined a “Little Penguins” practice in Delmont on Saturday.

Bryan Trottier stopped by the Center Ice Arena to surprise the kids during their weekly practice session.

Trottier won six Stanley Cups during his time in the NHL, including two with the Penguins.

Iceburgh also made an appearance.

In addition to offering weekly practices, the “Little Penguins” program also provides free hockey equipment to children between the ages of 4 and 9.