DELMONT (KDKA) — A Hockey Hall of Famer and former Pittsburgh Penguins player joined a “Little Penguins” practice in Delmont on Saturday.

Bryan Trottier stopped by the Center Ice Arena to surprise the kids during their weekly practice session.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson)

Trottier won six Stanley Cups during his time in the NHL, including two with the Penguins.

Iceburgh also made an appearance.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson)

In addition to offering weekly practices, the “Little Penguins” program also provides free hockey equipment to children between the ages of 4 and 9.

