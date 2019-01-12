Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON, Pa. (AP/KDKA) – An international chemical company has announced plans to shut down a western Pennsylvania plant, cutting about 160 jobs and relocating 50 more.

Ferro Corp. said Friday the Canton Township plant in Washington County that produces functional coatings and color solutions will close in late 2019 or early 2020. Transition of production will start in the first quarter of 2019.

The Mayfield Heights, Ohio-based firm said it would also close a plant in Cleveland and “multiple” sites in Latin America, consolidating work at an expanded facility in Villagran, Mexico.

Some production from the Washington County plant will also be transitioned to a site in King of Prussia, Pa.

About 50 associates will be offered positions at other Ferro locations or opportunities to work from home.

Ferro said the Pennsylvania plant, built in 1869, has become too expensive to maintain despite investments over the years. The company cited aged infrastructure and equipment, a layout hampering manufacturing and “extraordinarily high” production costs.

The Mexico plant, the company said, offers “a modern, comprehensive, efficient facility for a more sustainable future.”

