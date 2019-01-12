WINTER ADVISORY:The Winter Weather Advisory has been extended to include the Pittsburgh Metro and all areas south.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Firefighters rescued a person when battling a blaze in the Pittsburgh neighborhood of Lawrenceville on Saturday just before noon.

Neighbors told KDKA’s Amy Wadas that other people that were in the house, but they got out safely, although KDKA is working to confirm those details with fire officials.

lawrenceville fire2 Firefighters Battle Row House Fire In Lawrenceville

Photo Credit: KDKA

The blaze occurred in a row house on the 3900 block of Liberty Avenue.

lawrenceville fire3 Firefighters Battle Row House Fire In Lawrenceville

Photo Credit: KDKA

Stay with KDKA.com for this developing story.

