Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Firefighters rescued a person when battling a blaze in the Pittsburgh neighborhood of Lawrenceville on Saturday just before noon.

Update: Chief Jones said firefighters rescued a man from the third floor. No one was hurt. @KDKA #KDKA pic.twitter.com/RV3IFoltkT — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) January 12, 2019

Neighbors told KDKA’s Amy Wadas that other people that were in the house, but they got out safely, although KDKA is working to confirm those details with fire officials.

The blaze occurred in a row house on the 3900 block of Liberty Avenue.

Stay with KDKA.com for this developing story.