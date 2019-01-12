PITTSBURGH (HOODLINE) — Whether you’re looking for a new apartment or not, sometimes it can be amusing to drool over a deluxe listing to see what kind of homes those with money can afford. So what exactly does the upper-end of Pittsburgh’s rental market look like these days — and just how select are the features, given these huge price points?

We took a gander at local listings in Pittsburgh via rental website Zumper to pinpoint the city’s most extravagant listings.

Here are the city’s select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

5623 Fifth Ave. (Shadyside)

First, behold this single-family home located at 5623 Fifth Ave. in Shadyside. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Pittsburgh is about $1,395/month, this stately home is currently going for $3,500/month. Why so expensive?

The building boasts garage parking, outdoor space and an elevator. In the single-family home, you can expect an open floor plan, hardwood and carpet flooring, high ceilings, a fireplace, a gourmet kitchen with a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar and large windows. Pets are not allowed in this high-end house.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, this location has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

2815 Jane St. (Southside Flats)

Next, take a look at this single-family home over at 2815 Jane St. in Southside Flats. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This spot is currently priced at $3,000/month.

The building boasts outdoor space, secured entry and assigned parking. In the home, you can expect hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, a breakfast bar, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. Cats and dogs aren’t permitted in this top-of-the-line home.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is great for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

5612 Beacon St. (Squirrel Hill South)

And last, there’s this home located at 5612 Beacon St. in Squirrel Hill South. It has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. This living space is currently going for $2,995/month. What makes it so steep?

In the unit, you can expect an open living room floor plan, hardwood flooring, designer lighting, in-unit laundry, large closets, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. The building comes with assigned parking, secured entry and outdoor space. Pets too are welcome in this stately home.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

