MILLSBORO, Pa. (KDKA) — Crews battled a fire at a Washington County lumber company Saturday afternoon.

According to a emergency dispatchers, the call came in around 2 p.m. at the Millsboro Lumber & Hardware Company in Millsboro.

Photos from witness Jared Lingis show huge clouds of smoke pouring from a building.

Emergency dispatchers say nobody is hurt.

Further details have not yet been released.

