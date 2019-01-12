Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Snow is on the way. The good news is we are not getting anything close to what they are getting in portions of the Midwest and the Western plain states this weekend.

The KDKA viewing area is expected to just get brushed by the very northern fringe of that very large system.

We will start to see snow showers in the southern portions of the viewing area around Morgantown, West Virginia, around 10 a.m., and widespread snow after lunch and into the afternoon.

There is a winter weather advisory in effect through 7 a.m. on Sunday morning in Allegheny County, to Beaver County, and in areas to the south and east because of the expected snowfall totals and cold temperatures.

The Winter Weather Advisory beginning noon today through Sunday morning has been extended to include the Pittsburgh Metro and all areas south. Slippery road conditions will be possible. pic.twitter.com/u8xulyt75c — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) January 12, 2019

As of 6:30 a.m., it is just 22 degrees out, and it is expected to stay below freezing all day with an afternoon high of around 30 degrees.

Saturday will be cloudy to start from lunchtime on, but basically from 3 p.m. on the snow will be widespread across the area.

PennDOT salt trucks were out overnight to pretreat roads ahead of the storm. Allegheny County will have trucks out Saturday morning and the City of Pittsburgh will send out trucks around noon. Expect main roads, bridges and overpasses to be treated first.