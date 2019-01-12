WINTER ADVISORY:The Winter Weather Advisory has been extended to include the Pittsburgh Metro and all areas south.
By Kristin Emery
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Snow has spread across the region and will accumulate through midnight then start to taper toward Sunday morning.

We are still expecting a general 2 to 4 inches of snow by Sunday noon with higher totals possible in the Laurels/Ridges and less along and north of I-80.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect in Jefferson, Beaver, Allegheny, Washington and Greene counties until 7 a.m. Sunday.

Skies will gradually clear later Sunday and Monday brings some sunshine. — Kristin Emery

