CLAY, W.Va. (AP) – Authorities in West Virginia say four children have been killed in a house fire.

Deputy State Fire Marshal Jason Baltic tells news outlets the fire destroyed the home Saturday night in Clay.

The names and ages of the victims weren’t immediately released. State Police say four other people escaped the home, including a 2-year-old boy. They were taken to a Charleston hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

