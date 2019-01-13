Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Beaver County teacher could be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Ford Hall of Fans website says, “Without fans, there would be no fame. So we created the Ford Hall of Fans to return respect where its due.”

Six fans of different football teams have been nominated, and the public gets to vote to help decide which fan will be “enshrined alongside legendary players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.”

Steelers fan Rick Holman, of Brighton Township, is among the nominees.

According to the Hall of Fans website, Holman sold all of his possessions in 2001 to buy a Steelers seat license. He has been a season ticket holder for 18 years and has attended every game ever played at Heinz Field.

The Beaver County Times reports that Ford officials saw a video Holman had done for Steelers Nation Unite about his perfect attendance. The officials reached out to him via Facebook, saying he was one of hundreds of fans they wanted to interview.

In reality, they were planning to send former Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw to his home so the Pro Football Hall of Famer could tell Holman he was one of the six nominees in the Hall of Fans contest.

You can vote once per day. Voting ends on Jan. 27 at 11:59 p.m.

In addition to the public vote, scores from Ford representatives and Pro Football Hall of Fame representatives will also determine the winner of the contest.

The three nominees with the highest total scores will win a trip to Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII. The grand prize winner, whose photo will be displayed at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, will be announced during Super Bowl weekend.