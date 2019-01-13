Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Olympians, actors and former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci are among the cast for the new season of “Big Brother: Celebrity Edition.”

The line-up of celebrity houseguests was announced Sunday.

The full cast includes “Mean Girls” actor Jonathan Bennett, singer/TV personality Tamar Braxton, singer/TV personality Kandi Burruss, comedian Tom Green, Olympic track and bobsled star Lolo Jones, actor/host Kato Kaelin, actor/producer Joey Lawrence, 12-time Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte, former WWE wrestler/actress Natalie Eva Marie, former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, former NFL superstar Ricky Williams and Lindsay Lohan’s mom, Dina Lohan.

The show follows 12 celebrities living together in a house outfitted with more than 80 HD cameras and more than 100 microphones that record their every move 24 hours a day while they have no contact with the outside world.

Each week, one or more celebrity houseguests will be voted out of the house. The last celebrity standing will receive $250,000.

The two-part premiere of “Big Brother: Celebrity Edition” will air at 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 21, and Tuesday, Jan. 22, on CBS.