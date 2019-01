Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW BRIGHTON (KDKA) — Hundreds of Duquesne Light customers were without power in Beaver County after a car crashed into a pole Sunday.

Emergency dispatchers say a car crashed into a utility pole on Penn Avenue in New Brighton around 10 p.m. The pole was sheared in the crash, knocking out power in the area.

As of 11 p.m., 602 customers were still without power.

