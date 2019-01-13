Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KDKA) – Police in Texas responded to an unusual call at a Walmart on Friday.

According to CBS-affiliate KAUZ, a woman in Wichita Falls, Texas was the subject of a police visit to a local Walmart after employees say the lady was riding an electric shopping cart around the parking lot and drinking wine from a Pringles can.

Police responded to the Walmart around 9 a.m. Friday morning. Workers at the store told authorities that the woman had been riding the electric cart since 6:30 a.m.

Employees asked the police to ban the woman from the store. Police later located the woman at a restaurant nearby and delivered the message of her bar from Walmart.

According to police, no arrests were made.