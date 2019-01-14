Comments
Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Nearly 300 people wanted for not completing Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition (ARD) programs now have the opportunity to clear their warrants.
ARD is an early intervention program offered to first-time offenders with non-violent charges like DUI and possession.
When ARD requirements are not met, a warrant is issued for that person’s arrest.
Now, the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office is offering those people the chance to lift their warrants and get a new court date, but the deadline is Friday.
The police are asking for defendants to contact the office at 412-350-4709 to set up a time discuss their options.
For the list of defendants that were accepted into ARD, click HERE.