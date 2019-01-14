Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

AMBRIDGE (KDKA) — The Ambridge Police Department Bargaining Unit has voted that they have no confidence in the current suspended police chief and a number of borough officials.

James Mann, 61, was suspended without pay in August after being charged with fraud, theft by deception, harassment and witness intimidation.

A criminal complaint says Mann ran out of sick time, compensatory time and vacation time in 2017, but he continued to get paid his full wage, while also collecting about $27,000 in disability payments, by filing time sheets for sick time, compensatory time and vacation time.

Additionally, ten different Ambridge Borough Police officers told State Police Mann had repeatedly made threats and harassed them, saying “I’m going to cut the cancer from the department” and “I’m firing everyone.”

RELATED STORIES:

A statement from the Ambridge Police Department Bargaining Unit also says Mann was accused of sexual misconduct and violation of department policies.

On Dec. 18, the bargaining unit met and had a unanimous vote of no confidence against Mann, the Ambridge Borough solicitor, the Ambridge Borough manager and all members of the Ambridge Borough Council.

The union says the police department hasn’t been able to talk to Council members about the state of affairs in the department, and they believe the borough is delaying taking final action on Mann’s employment until his criminal case is over.