Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The jury for the Antwon Rose shooting trial will be selected from outside Allegheny County.

Judge Alexander Bicket’s chambers confirms Bicket has ordered the jury for the high-profile case to be selected from outside the county.

An “Order of Court Changing Venire” was filed Monday.

#BREAKING: Judge Alexander Bicket ordered a change of venire for the case against Michael Rosfeld, meaning the jury members will be chosen from outside of Allegheny County and transported into the county for the homicide trial. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/1ALBAcikJU — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) January 14, 2019

The order reads, “The Court finds that pervasive prejudicial pre-trial publicity has so tainted and continues to so taint the pool of prospective jurors as to deny the Defendant his Constitutional right to a ‘…speedy public trial by an impartial jury of [this] vicinage.'”

RELATED STORIES:

East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld was charged with criminal homicide back in June in connection with the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose on June 19.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details