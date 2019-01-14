  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The jury for the Antwon Rose shooting trial will be selected from outside Allegheny County.

Judge Alexander Bicket’s chambers confirms Bicket has ordered the jury for the high-profile case to be selected from outside the county.

An “Order of Court Changing Venire” was filed Monday.

The order reads, “The Court finds that pervasive prejudicial pre-trial publicity has so tainted and continues to so taint the pool of prospective jurors as to deny the Defendant his Constitutional right to a ‘…speedy public trial by an impartial jury of [this] vicinage.'”

East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld was charged with criminal homicide back in June in connection with the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose on June 19.

