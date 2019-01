Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After responding to multiple 911 calls of shots fired in Wilkinsburg on Monday night, officers found an adult black male with multiple gunshot wounds lying in the street.

The victim was transported to a local trauma center and is in critical condition.

The shooting took place on the 1500 block of Marlboro Avenue just before 8:30 p.m.

The police are investigating the incident.

