  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Beef Jerky Outlet, Forever 21, Grove City, Grove City Outlets, Local TV

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GROVE CITY, Pa. (KDKA) — Two new retailers are coming to the Grove City Premium Outlets this year.

The Simon Property Group announced Monday that clothing store Forever 21 and Beef Jerky Outlet are slated to open in April 2019.

Forever 21 will move into an 11,000-square-foot location next to the Old Navy Outlet.

Beef Jerky Outlet specializes in more than 100 varieties of premium jerky, from beef to kangaroo to alligator. That store will be located next to Aerie by American Eagle Outfitters.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s