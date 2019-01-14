Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GROVE CITY, Pa. (KDKA) — Two new retailers are coming to the Grove City Premium Outlets this year.

The Simon Property Group announced Monday that clothing store Forever 21 and Beef Jerky Outlet are slated to open in April 2019.

Forever 21 will move into an 11,000-square-foot location next to the Old Navy Outlet.

Beef Jerky Outlet specializes in more than 100 varieties of premium jerky, from beef to kangaroo to alligator. That store will be located next to Aerie by American Eagle Outfitters.