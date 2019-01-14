  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Amy Wadas, Car Theft, Dakar Jones, Indiana County, Local TV

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State police have issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of stealing a car from a woman in Indiana County.

Police say 46-year-old Dakar Jones took a 21-year-old woman’s car when she got off work outside of the Eat ‘n Park in White Township back in June.

dakar jones Police Issue Warrant For Indiana Co. Car Theft Suspect

(Source: Pennsylvania State Police)

Investigators say the suspect, who was riding a mountain bike, approached the woman in her car, told her to get out, put his bike in the trunk and took off

In September, police released surveillance photos of the man believed to be involved.

Charges have now been filed against Jones, of Monroeville, including counts of robbery of a vehicle and receiving stolen property.

The stolen car was recovered

If you know where Jones is, you are asked to call the state police barracks in Indiana County.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s