PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State police have issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of stealing a car from a woman in Indiana County.

Police say 46-year-old Dakar Jones took a 21-year-old woman’s car when she got off work outside of the Eat ‘n Park in White Township back in June.

Investigators say the suspect, who was riding a mountain bike, approached the woman in her car, told her to get out, put his bike in the trunk and took off

In September, police released surveillance photos of the man believed to be involved.

Charges have now been filed against Jones, of Monroeville, including counts of robbery of a vehicle and receiving stolen property.

The stolen car was recovered

If you know where Jones is, you are asked to call the state police barracks in Indiana County.