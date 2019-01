Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Country stars Jason Aldean and Kane Brown are coming to the Pittsburgh area later this year.

Carly Pearce and Dee Jay Silver will join Aldean and Brown for the 2019 “Ride All Night Tour.”

The tour will stop at the KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 14.

The artists will also perform in Cleveland and Cincinnati in August.

They haven’t announced when tickets will go on sale.